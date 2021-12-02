Michigan secures 22 additional federal medical personnel for Saginaw hospital

SAGINAW, MI (WXYZ) — The government will be sending an additional 22-person medical team to Michigan State in an effort to manage the influx of patients coming into local hospitals.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) says the additional staffing assistance will head to Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw. This will be the third Michigan hospital to receive this type of federal assistance.

The 22-person team will consist of registered nurses, doctors, and respiratory therapists. They will support Covenant’s doctors and nurses as they treat COVID-19 and other patients.

“I’m grateful to our federal partners for delivering much-needed relief to Michigan’s hospitals and healthcare personnel who have been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic for over 18 months,” Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said. “We know that the vast majority of their patients are unvaccinated or have not yet received a booster dose. We can all do our part to help reduce the strain on our hospital systems by getting vaccinated, making an appointment to get a booster dose and continuing to take precautions to keep ourselves and loved ones safe. We are in this together.”

According to MDHHS, Covenant is the largest acute care hospital in a 20-county region.

“We are incredibly grateful that the Department of Defense has stepped up to offer their support to our employees and community as we continue our battle against COVID-19. The Covenant Team has been on the front lines of the pandemic since March of 2020,” Executive Vice President/Chief Operating Officer at Covenant HealthCare said Kevin Birchmeier said.

The additional staffing team will begin treating patients December 12 and provide support for the next 30 days.

Two additional teams were announced last week and have begun providing support at Beaumont Hospital – Dearborn and Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids.