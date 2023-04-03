Michigan sees big spike in gas prices to start April

Gas prices in Michigan and metro Detroit are on the rise to start the month of April, according to AAA Michigan.

The agency reports that prices in Michigan rose 14 cents from last week to an average of $3.52 per gallon. That's 21 cents more than this time last month but 54 cents less than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, prices increased about 6 cents to an average of $3.49 per gallon, which is 62 cents less than this time last year.

Data from the Energy Information Administration found gas demand increased and gas stocks decreased, lead to higher prices.

"The month of April has ushered in higher gas prices for Michigan drivers," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If demand continues to rise, pump prices will likely follow suit."

