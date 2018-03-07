Michigan Senate bill would stop local cities from banning dog breeds

(WXYZ) - There are several communities that ban certain types of dogs breeds from being owned within city limits.

Pit bulls are one of the most common types of dogs that are banned.

There's a new bill in the Senate that could ban these bans.

"Dangerous" and "vicious" are some words that have been used to describe pit bulls.

"It's a really sad fact that a lot of dogs are mislabeled," said Kristina Rinaldi of Detroit Dog Rescue. "That really can be a death sentence in certain places for a dog."

A new bill that passed the Senate Judiciary Committee will no longer let communities ban dogs bases on their breed or perceived breed.

"Something like this is a big win for all dogs, everybody that loves dogs and it's good news."

Two years ago, a dog named Diggy was almost kicked out of Waterford because of their pit bull ban, but the Detroit Dog Rescue was able to prove the dog was an American Bulldog and Diggy was able to stay.

"There are thousands, tens of thousands of dogs who aren't as lucky as Diggy, who don't have anybody rallying behind them."

According to DogsBite.org, there are more 30 towns, villages or cities in Michigan that ban pit bulls and other breeds or declares them dangerous.

"To keep putting in resources into banning breeds and euthanizing these breeds we are so much better off, and this is a proven fact, to put those resources into education, to put those resources into public safety and other efforts," Rinaldi explained.

The bill now heads to the full Senate for a vote.