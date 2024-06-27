Michigan Senate Democrats pass 2025 state budget

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan Senate Democrats worked through the night to pass the 2025 state budget, highly criticized by Michigan Republicans.

It includes more resources for students who need them, like at-risk and bilingual education programs, and free school meals for all kids, as well as free community college state-wide.

The student loan stipend program is getting a boost to help attract and retain teachers. And that's on top of funding for maternal and infant health, doula training, and improved Medicaid rates.

More funds will be allocated for creating and refurbishing homes, as well as repairs on roads and bridges, replacing lead pipes, among other projects.

The budget also includes increased access to police and fire services, recreation, quality water, and sewer and trash services.

“Today marks a significant milestone as we pass the FY 2025 State Budget, reaffirming our commitment to building up Michigan,” said Senate Appropriations Chairwoman Sarah Anthony (D-Lansing) in a statement on the passage.

