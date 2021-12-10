Watch
News

Actions

Michigan Senate OKs incentives after Ford expands in South

items.[0].image.alt
WXYZ
Michigan Capitol
Posted at 10:02 PM, Dec 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-09 22:02:42-05

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Senate has quickly endorsed bills that would boost job-creation and expansion incentives offered to businesses, amid efforts to land unspecified major projects in the auto industry as it shifts to greener technology.

The 27-10 votes Thursday came a day after the House approved identical legislation.

Final action will not occur until next week due to legislative rules and because lawmakers are discussing how much funding to put into the newly proposed Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve Fund.

The measures could give legislators more involvement in deals.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!