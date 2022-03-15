Michigan Senate passes bill to suspend state gas tax

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Senate voted to approve a bill that would suspend Michigan's gas tax for six months, following the State House approval last week.

The bill was approved with a 24-14 vote. Last week, the Republican-led State House voted 63-39 to suspend the tax for six months.

It will now go back to the House for formal approval before it goes to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who is expected to veto the bill.

Instead, she's calling on Congress to suspend the 18.4-cents-a-gallon federal gas tax and the 24.4-cent diesel tax.

Last week, Republicans in both chambers of the legislature brought up the bill to suspend the 27-cent-per-gallon gas tax, with prices reaching record highs.

Before the vote, Senate Democrats tried to get several amendments to the bill, which were voted down by Republicans.

Several Democratic senators spoke ahead of the vote, saying the money from the gas tax will halt construction projects in the state, and also suggested a state sales tax holiday.