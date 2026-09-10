Michigan senator introduces bill to regulate use of e-bikes on public roads, sidewalks & trails

Michigan State Sen. Jim Runestad has introduced a bill that would ban children from riding e-bikes on public sidewalks, roads or trails.

The bill comes after a rise in e-bike and e-moto-related incidents across Michigan, with schools taking action.

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Under the bill, kids under the age of 14 would be prohibited from riding an e-bike on a public sidewalk, road or trail. It also requires kids between aged 14-17 to have written permission from a parent or guardian, and wear a safety helmet while riding.

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“I’ve seen too many freak accidents where young children wind up seriously harmed while riding one of these e-bikes,” Runestad, R-White Lake, said in a statement. “They aren’t the traditional bicycles that I rode when I was a kid — these bikes can have way too much power for young children to be able to manage, which can result in injuries to themselves or to other bicyclists or bystanders.”

The bill also has penalties for those who violate the law. The first offense is a warning and order to attend a safety education class. A second offense is a fine of not more than $100, and possible impoundment of the e-bike. The thi

“Due to the fast speeds e-bikes are capable of reaching, riders must possess the required mental and physical capabilities to ride safely — skills that are often underdeveloped in young children,” Runestad said. “This is just a simple safety check regarding the public use of these bikes.”