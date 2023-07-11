Michigan sends rescue team to Vermont to help with historic flooding

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — The state of Michigan has deployed a water rescue team to help respond to life-threatening floods in Vermont.

According to Michigan State Police, an eight-member team was deployed Monday evening. They were sent after Vermont requested out-of-state support through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact.

The Michigan team joined crews from North Carolina, Connecticut and New York Tuesday morning to help trapped resident as water levels reached roofs of homes in the area.

Vermont mountain towns have been experiencing historic flooding. Nearly a foot of rain has fallen since Sunday, officials say. Up to 9 inches of rain fell in parts of the state, which officials say is sending river crests higher than levels of Hurricane Irene in August 2011.

“Our Michigan team is on the ground and ready to help. Many local first responders have been conducting life-saving rescue operations non-stop for the last 48 hours,” Capt. Kevin Sweeney with MSP Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division said in a statement. “When other states ask for help, it is our duty to answer the call.”

The team is expected to return to Michigan on July 19.



MSP said this is the second time Michigan has sent out-of-state resources this year; the first was in California in February during severe storms and flooding.

Information on how to prepare for an emergency or disaster can be found on the state’s website.