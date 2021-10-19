Michigan sets goal of vaccinating 4 million residents against flu this season

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is urging residents to get a flu shot to protect themselves from the virus, while the COVID-19 pandemic is also ongoing.

According to the MDHHS, residents are able to get their COVID-19 vaccine at the same time as their flu vaccine.

“I encourage every Michigander to get their flu shot as soon as possible to protect themselves and their loved ones,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer in a press release. “Last year, 3.5 million Michiganders got flu shots, and this year, I know that we can meet MDHHS’s statewide goal by bringing that number up to 4 million. Over the last 18 months, we’ve all seen just how critical vaccines are to keeping people safe from disease, and I want to thank every Michigander who has received their COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot. I have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and received my flu shot last week, and I hope you do too.”

MDHHS Chief Medical Executive Natasha Bagdasarian says everyone aged 6 months and up is recommended to get a flu vaccination, but that there are rare exceptions.

“There is an ample supply of flu vaccine available in many convenient locations from primary care providers to local pharmacies. We know these vaccines are safe and they protect vulnerable Michiganders,” she said in a release.

To find a flu vaccination site near you, click here.