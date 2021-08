(WXYZ) — In the Little League World Series, Taylor North representing Michigan had an opening play with style, a solid grounder that brought two runners in to start the game. The boys began the game with momentum and kept it up.

Michigan beat Florida 8-0.

The last time a Michigan team won in a shut-out at the Little League World Series was 1959.

The tournament, which is being held in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, kicked off Thursday.