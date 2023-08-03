Watch Now
Michigan SNAP recipients may qualify for food replacement after last week’s storms, MDHHS says

Posted at 2:26 PM, Aug 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-03 14:26:36-04

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has announced residents who receive SNAP benefits and were affected by last week’s severe weather may qualify for replacement food assistance.

“Michigan residents who receive benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) should not go without food for their families as a result of the power outages from last week’s storm,” said MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel. “We stand ready to help them by replacing food they purchased with SNAP benefits.”

Residents receiving Pandemic-EBT benefits under federal requirements are not eligible for replacement food assistance.

The following counties experienced power outages due to last week’s storms:

  • Branch
  • Hillsdale
  • Jackson
  • Lenawee
  • Livingston
  • Macomb
  • Monroe
  • Oakland
  • Washtenaw
  • Wayne

“The amount of the replacement is based on the amount of food lost by the household, up to a maximum of one month’s food assistance benefits,” MDHHS said. “Any Food Assistance Program recipient who had food spoil due to a verified power outage or lost to storm damage can call 844-464-3447 to request replacement food benefits.”
The deadline to request replacement benefits is August 7.

