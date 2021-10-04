Michigan Solicitor General to become first Arab-American Muslim woman to argue before U.S. Supreme Court

(WXYZ) — Michigan Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud will make history Tuesday, becoming the first Arab-American Muslim woman to argue before the U.S. Supreme Court.

She will be arguing in the Brown v. Davenport case.

“On a personal level, this is the highlight of my career, and I am deeply honored that the State and the Attorney General have entrusted me with this argument before the highest Court in the land,” Hammoud said in a press release. “But more importantly, I am passionate about the position the State is asserting—a position that ensures that federal judges, when reviewing a habeas corpus petition, give appropriate respect and deference to our state-court decisions. And here, that means respect and deference, in accordance with congressional intent and Supreme Court precedent, to the eleven Michigan judges who adjudicated Davenport’s case."

Hammoud became the nation’s first Arab-American Muslim Solicitor General when she was appointed by Attorney General Dana Nessel in 2019.