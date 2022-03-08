Michigan spa on wheels pampers local kids, brings the party to you

(WXYZ) — Even the smallest in our community love to feel pampered. So one local woman opened up a business that does just that!

“I thought it would be awesome maybe to create something for girls to come on and do a full spa day,” owner Jasmin Robinson said.

From manicures to pedicures, and face masks to snacks, Robinson's business helps every girl feel like a princess.

“It’s a lot of stuff that you know young girls like to do. I also have a two-year-old daughter who loves to get her nails done so you know I just thought that would be a great thing to do for girls,” she said.

The Sparkle Divine Spa Bus has been up and running since May of 2021. But soon after its launch, Robinson says ran into some problems.

“The bus broke down for about 3 months," she said. "But after they fixed it I made a post on Facebook and it actually went viral.”

That’s how Metro Detroit mom Raina Mcgaffin came across Robinson’s business. She says her daughter loves to get pampered.

“My daughter loves dressing up, and makeup and all of her friends do," Mcgaffin said. "So it kinda brings that effect since you know, they always want to be princesses.”

But she said the biggest selling point of Robinson’s business was that it comes to you already set up and ready for a good time.

“Which is very essential. And they do the clean up,” she said.

It’ll cost families $400 to rent the bus for a group of at least 8 people.

Partygoers have up to three hours to enjoy all the luxuries of the bus.

Besides manicures and pedicures, the business also offers activities like movie night, painting, and arts and crafts.

“Whatever the girl’s request I’m able to accommodate for them,” Robinson said.

Right now, Robinson only has one spa bus, but she’s hoping to open up another in the future. She’s even considering a video game bus for boys.

For more information on the Sparkle Divine Spa bus or to book a reservation, click here.