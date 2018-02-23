Report: Mom of MSU basketball's Miles Bridges linked to federal corruption probe

(WXYZ) - Michigan State University could potentially face NCAA ramifications in a federal corruption investigation probing at least 20 Division I basketball programs and more than 25 players.

According to a Yahoo Sports report, Duke, North Carolina, Texas, Kentucky, USC, Alabama and a host of other schools were also named in the investigation.

Yahoo Sports reports that documents and records obtained from the investigation links to some of the sport's biggest current stars, including MSU's Miles Bridges, to specific potential extra benefits for either the athletes or their family members.

These benefits range from basic meals to tens of thousands of dollars, the report says.

Bridges' mother received hundreds of dollars in advances, according to the report.

NCAA President Mark Emmert released the following statement on the report: