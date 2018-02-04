Michigan State faculty: 'No confidence' in Board of Trustees

(WXYZ) - Faculty members of the Michigan State University steering committee voted to support a faculty senate vote of no confidence in the Board of Trustees.

In a letter, members of the committee say they informed the board on Jan. 29 that appointing John Engler would not be the best way "to heal the wounds of our community in this politically polarized climate."

Members also said there should be a month-long or semester-long process to hire an interim president.

According to the letter, members of the steering committee learned of the board's decision to appoint Engler via media.

"The Board of Trustees seems to have chosen to ignore major stakeholders of the MSU community in their rush to appoint an Interim President," the letter said.

If the vote of no confidence passes at the next Faculty Senate meeting, the steering committee will call on the entire Board of Trustees to resign immediately.

Read the full letter below:

Final Steering Committee Board by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd