Michigan State Fair entertains while giving back to community

The Michigan State Fair is celebrating its 10 anniversary at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi through Labor Day.
Michigan State Fair
Posted at 4:54 PM, Sep 02, 2022
It isn’t just a traditional fair featuring agriculture, animals, food, rides and entertainment. It is a way to give back.

If you bring three non-perishable canned goods, you will get $5 off certain types of tickets. If you donate blood at the fair’s blood drive, you will get free basic admission to the grounds.

It also features a Shrine Circus tent and raises money for Shriners Hospitals, which serve children in need. The fair donates some of the money raised to a variety of community charities.

Some of the entertainment acts include music, the circus and the Pork Chop Revue Show featuring pigs that perform in a variety of ways. The Cool Zoo, the Great American High Dive show and the magnificent Rock-N-Roll K-9’s Performance Team are offering additional entertainment.

You can learn more about the fair at michiganstatefairllc.

