Michigan State Fair returns for 10 year anniversary, adds rides, new exhibits

(WXYZ) — The Michigan State Fair returns for its 10th year of festivities!

The five-day event kicks off Thursday, September 1, and will continue through Monday, September 5.

In honor of the fair's anniversary, fairground operators are bringing in new attractions and accommodations for guests.

To commemorate 10 years, the state fair will give the first 100 families a limited-edition tote bag each day.

There will also be increased enhanced parking options offered on a first-come, first-served basis and at no cost to festival visitors.

The fair's midway has also expanded its footprint adding space for additional rides, attractions, and food options.

Some of those include a pig show displaying stunts and tricks from the pigs of The Pork Chop Revue and an education animal exhibit from The Cool Zoo.

The fair will be open:



Thursday, Sept. 1st – Friday, Sept. 2nd: 11 a.m.- 10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 3rd – Sunday, Sept. 4th: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 5th: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Minors attending the fair must be accompanied by a parent or guardian if they enter the fairgrounds after 6 p.m..