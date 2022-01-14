Watch
Michigan State Medical Society warns flu vaccination rate 'significantly lower' than in past years

Federica Narancio/AP
Pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced on its website that it had received permission from the Food and Drug Administration that they can enroll children as young as 12 in its COVID-19 vaccine trial. (Federica Narancio/AP)
Flu Vaccine
Posted at 9:23 AM, Jan 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-14 09:23:12-05

(WXYZ) — The Michigan State Medical Society is urging people in the community to get their flu shot.

According to a statement from the Michigan State Medical Society, flu vaccine rates are “significantly lower than in past years.”

The medical society says with students back in the classroom and people back int he workplace, flu cases are rising. They are asking people to get the flu vaccine in order to prevent “Flurona,” where people get sick with COVID and flu at the same time.

“If there is not an uptake in flu vaccination rates, we could be headed for a twindemic, which is the absolute worst-case scenario 2022 could bring. Our health care systems are already stretched beyond capacity. Please get your flu shot today and ask your loved ones to do the same,” the statement read in part.

