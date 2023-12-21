Michigan State Parks add more track chairs for people with disabilities or injuries

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said it has reached a funding goal to purchase track chairs for more state parks and trails, which help people with disabilities explore the parks.

According to the DNR, more than 300 donors have raised $444,931 over the past five years to purchase track chairs. The chairs are off-road, electronic chairs that can easily handle trails, snow, sand and even up to eight inches of water.

The state said the cost of one chair is about $16,000, and there are now about 15 locations around that state that have track chairs available for use at no cost, with 10 more locations set to receive chairs.

“It’s so inspiring to see the program grow and to witness more people taking this simple yet powerful action that makes their favorite places more accessible to everyone,” said Michelle O’Kelly, DNR Parks and Recreation Division resource and fund developer.

Support has come from DNR partner organizations including Kali’s Cure for Paralysis Foundation, Safari Club International, Family Hope Foundation, and Friends of Ludington and Grand Haven state parks and Island Lake Recreation Area.

At the same time, campers and boaters who chose to contribute an additional $2 when making park and harbor reservations also helped the DNR reach its goal.

“It was Kali’s Cure for Paralysis that brought this piece of equipment to our attention, and not only has it grown to be the largest program in any state – we have more track chairs than any other state – it’s attracted national attention," O'Kelly said. "We have states reaching out to us all the time to start this in their state. Kali’s Cure started this movement in our parks and started this movement across the country.”

The chairs are available at parks throughout the state, including Maybury State Park, Bald Mountain and Island Lake recreation areas in metro Detroit.

They give people with injuries or disabilities greater access to park beaches, picnic sites and trails. They are rented out first-come, first-serve at no cost.

The state said it hopes to continue to add to the state's fleet of track chairs over time, and people can still make a donation by visiting the DNR state parks giving page.