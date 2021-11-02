Michigan State Police arrest 24-year-old Traverse City man for alleged mass shooting threats

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say they arrested a 24-year-old Traverse City man after he reportedly made mass shooting threats on Facebook.

The suspect, police said, had previous encounters with police. After an arrest warrant was authorized for one count of False Report or Threat of Terrorism, the MSP Emergency Support Team reportedly made the arrest on Tuesday after a brief standoff.

Police say inside a home they recovered a loaded AR-15 rifle and a tactical vest with rifle trauma plates.

The suspect is currently in the Grand Traverse County Jail where he is awaiting his arraignment on the charge.

The MSP say they were assisted by the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Traverse City Police Department.