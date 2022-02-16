I-75 NB at 14 Mile reopens after investigation into reported shooting

(WXYZ) — I-75 northbound at 14 Mile Road in Troy has reopened following an investigation for a reported shooting.

According to a tweet from MSP, around 9:40 a.m. a driver called police to say someone in a white van was shooting at her.

No bullet damage is apparent on the caller’s vehicle, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 248.584.5740.

