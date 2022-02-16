I-75 NB at 14 Mile reopens after investigation into reported shooting

(WXYZ) — I-75 northbound at 14 Mile Road in Troy has reopened following an investigation for a reported shooting.
According to a tweet from MSP, around 9:40 a.m. a driver called police to say someone in a white van was shooting at her.
No bullet damage is apparent on the caller’s vehicle, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 248.584.5740.
Further investigation revealed that the caller or her car was not hit. Anyone with information is asked to call the Metro North Post at 248.584.5740 or Crimestoppers at 800.SPEAK.UP. Investigation is continuing.