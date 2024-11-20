Michigan State Police dedicate new sign in Detroit in honor of trooper killed in 1983

Michigan State Police are making sure the legacy of a fallen trooper lives on.

Trooper Tony Thames was killed outside the Balmar Motel in Detroit back in 1983. He was trying to thwart an armed robbery while off-duty when he was fatally shot.

On Tuesday, MSP dedicated a highway sign in his honor. Thames' brother attended the ceremony.

He said it means so much to know his brother is not forgotten after all these years.

"For me, it helps bring together a closure that Tony is still remembered. it shows how a Michigan State trooper is family. It shows how they still care about honoring the fallen heroes and they are still concerned about the family of all fallen heroes," he said.

According to the Michigan State Police Troopers Association, Thames and a companion were approached by suspects outside of the motel and one pulled a small handgun and stuck it in his face.

In self defense, Thames pulled his gun and pointed it at the suspect. A scuffle began and Thames was shot once in the leg and once in the chest.

The suspects fled the scene, but Thames was able to fire one shot, hitting the suspect in the arm. Eventually, the shooter was convicted of first-degree murder.

Thames was the 37th MSP officer to die in the line of duty.

The marker will be placed near the site of the former Balmar Motel, which is along Jefferson Ave. in Detroit.