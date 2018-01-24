Michigan State Police detective, trooper shot in Branch County

UNION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - Two Michigan State Police troopers were shot while conducting a search warrant on Wednesday morning.

According to police, the detective sergeant and trooper were executing the warrant related to a col case investigation in Union Township in Branch County.

When troopers announced they were there before going inside, the suspect pulled out a long gun and started shooting.

They were trying to take cover when the detective sergeant was shot in the chest and the trooper received a graze wound to the hand.

The sergeant was taken to the hospital, but his condition is not immediately available.

Right now, the suspect is still on the property and the MSP Emergency Support team is on scene.