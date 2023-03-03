Michigan State Police investigating after body found inside abandoned juvenile facility

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Michigan State Police are currently investigating the death of a woman in Frenchtown Township.

Police say they were called to the abandoned Boysville Juvenile Detention Center today on a report of a possible person deceased inside.

Upon arrival, police say they found a woman on the floor inside the building. First responders reportedly declared her dead at the scene.

The woman has been identified as Monroe City resident Kayla Sedoskey.

The cause of death is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Michael Peterson at the Michigan State Police Monroe Post. The tip line is: 1-855-642-4847. The post is: 734-242-3500.