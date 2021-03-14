Michigan State Police investigating after trooper-involved shooting in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting involving a trooper from the Flint Post.

On March 13, troopers attempted to stop a vehicle on Brownell Boulevard and Pasadena Avenue for a traffic violation. Police say a 24-year-old Flint man exited the vehicle from the rear seat on the driver's side, armed with a firearm and began running away.

Troopers ordered the suspect to drop the firearm, but police say he continued running and fired the weapon at the troopers as they began to run after him.

Police say one trooper discharged his department-issued firearm, striking the suspect at which time the troopers were able to secure the suspect and render first aid. The suspect is being treated at a local hospital and is listed in good condition.

The suspect vehicle fled from the scene but was located within a few hours. The investigation is ongoing. The investigative reports of the incident will be submitted to the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Detectives from outside of the district are conducting the investigation, and the trooper is on administrative leave per department protocol while the investigation is underway.