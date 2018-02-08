Michigan State Police investigating deadly crash on EB I-94 in Washtenaw Co.

Michigan State Police troopers responded to a deadly vehicle crash on eastbound I-94 in Scio Township in Washtenaw County on Feb. 7.

Police say a 2006 Volvo semi-truck was traveling in the right lane when the driver lost control. When veering onto the shoulder, a 2012 Volvo semi-truck stuck the semi in the rear of the trailer.

The driver of the 2012 Volvo was ejected from the vehicle and was struck by a 2016 Honda that was traveling in the center lane of eastbound I-94. The 42-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of the 2006 Volvo semi-truck, a 45-year-old woman from Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.