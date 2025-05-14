Michigan State Police investigating freeway shooting; SB Lodge near 8 Mile closed

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say they are investigating after a shooting on the Lodge Wednesday afternoon.

VIDEO: Scene following reported shooting on the Lodge

Troopers say the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the Lodge near 8 Mile Road. The freeway is currently shut down.

According to MSP, one victim was shot and transported to a local hospital. Authorities say he is a 64-year-old man from Birmingham and was alert and conscious at the scene.

The victim's vehicle was found with several bullet holes, MSP said. Investigators do not have a motive or suspect and suspect vehicle description yet.

Shooting Investigation:

05-14-25 at 2:35 PM

Location:

South Lodge and 8 Mile Rd.

Synopsis:

The Metro South Post and the Second District Special Investigation Section is investigating a shooting that occurred on the Lodge.



One victim has been reported and transported to a local… pic.twitter.com/QW7uWbG9io — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) May 14, 2025

Officials are continuing to investigate.

“This investigation is in the beginning stages and we have a lot of unanswered questions.” MSP 1st Lt. Mike Shaw said in a statement. “We are still gathering evidence on scene, working on interviews with witnesses and working to reopen the freeway. Any one with information is asked to call 855.MICH.TIP or crime stoppers 800.SPEAK.UP.”

Police say there will be heavy traffic in the area as this serves as one of the detours for I-696. Drivers have been encouraged to find another route if possible.

Stay with WXYZ.com for updates on this developing story.

