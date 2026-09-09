Michigan State Police launches new website to highlight roughly 200 cold cases in the state

Michigan State Police has launched new dedicated webpages highlighting cold cases, where people can search cases and share information directly with investigators.

According to MSP, September is National Cold Case Month, and across the state, MSP has roughly 200 cold cases open at any given time.

The state currently has 11 posted on the new Cold Case website, with more cases expected to be added in the future. You can check out the website here.

“Adding online resources was a logical next step to continue the success we have seen from our specialized Cold Case units and investigative college programs across Michigan,” MSP Director Col. James F. Grady II said in a release. “Though it may take longer than we would like to get answers for living loved ones, we never stop trying. We encourage the public to view the information and connect with us.”

On the website, people can search for cases by region, and they will find a summary of what is believed to have occurred.

“Our detectives picked investigations to spotlight with family approval,” said Kelly Hodges, a Criminal Intelligence Analyst assigned to the Cold Case Unit. “We are actively soliciting tips in hopes closing cases, but we think it is equally important to show that we have not forgotten the victims.”