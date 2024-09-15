Michigan State Police motor carrier officer dies from injuries after crash on Friday

A Michigan State Police Motor Carrier Officer has died from injuries he sustained Friday when his vehicle was struck by another car along I-75, pinning it under a semi.

Several police agencies – including Brownstown Township and Woodhaven – posted their condolences for the family of Motor Carrier Officer Daniel Kerstetter.

The Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge of Michigan also posted condolences on social media.

According to Michigan State Police, the crash happened Friday happened along northbound I-75 near Dix in Lincoln Park around 8:40 a.m.

Police say the trooper was on a traffic stop when their vehicle was hit by another vehicle. The female driver of the vehicle that hit the patrol car died from her injuries.

“I knew it wasn’t normal, because everything else went silent,” said Jim Bush, a neighbor who lives near I-75. “Everything else went silent, all the cars stopped, there was no noise after that, so I kind of figured that something had gone wrong.”

“I heard a big bang … it kind of scared me a little bit, and I got up and everybody was running back there,” said another neighbor.

Police say the motor carrier officer was inside his patrol vehicle and seat-belted in when it was hit. He was pinned inside the vehicle and had to be extricated from it.

Police are reminding drivers of the Move Over Law, which requires drivers to slow down at least 10 mph and fully move over into an open lane when approaching a stationary vehicle with flashing, rotating or oscillating lights activated. If you can't move over due to traffic, weather or road conditions, slow down at least 10 mph below the posted speed limit and pass with caution, allowing the authorized vehicle as much space as possible.