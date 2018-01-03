Michigan State Police on lookout for speeding drivers on Southfield Freeway

10:13 AM, Jan 3, 2018
(WXYZ) - The Michigan State Police is giving special attention to the M-39 Southfield Freeway. 

MSP tweeted that they have received a lot of complaints about drivers speeding on the freeway, so they are issuing a warning. 

The tweet said that MSP’s Special Enforcement Section will be on the lookout for speeding drivers. 

“Hopefully drivers will slow down on their own. If not…Consider yourself warned,” read the tweet in part. 

