Watch Now
News

Actions

Michigan State Police places Flint post command staff on leave pending internal investigation

Michigan State Police
Jonathan Benallack
<p>MSP</p>
Michigan State Police
Posted at 4:42 PM, Nov 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-27 16:42:48-05

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Officials with the Michigan State Police have placed the Flint post’s entire command staff on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

MSP spokesperson Shannon Banner said in a statement that First Lt. Yvonne Brantley, Lt. Michael Philipps and Lt. Thomas Dhooghe were all placed on leave on Wednesday, leaving Third District Assistant Commander Insp. Stephen Sipes in temporary command of the post. Banner said the three commanders were placed on leave in connection with an internal investigation into the promotion process.

Banner did not elaborate in the statement and did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press on Monday afternoon seeking more details.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Send us your good morning video!