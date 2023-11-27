Michigan State Police places Flint post command staff on leave pending internal investigation

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Officials with the Michigan State Police have placed the Flint post’s entire command staff on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

MSP spokesperson Shannon Banner said in a statement that First Lt. Yvonne Brantley, Lt. Michael Philipps and Lt. Thomas Dhooghe were all placed on leave on Wednesday, leaving Third District Assistant Commander Insp. Stephen Sipes in temporary command of the post. Banner said the three commanders were placed on leave in connection with an internal investigation into the promotion process.

Banner did not elaborate in the statement and did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press on Monday afternoon seeking more details.