Michigan State Police remind drivers to move over after trooper killed in crash

PAW PAW, Mich. (WXMI) — After the death of Trooper Joel Popp, Michigan State Police issued a reminder to drivers about the state's Move Over law.

Michigan law requires motorists to slow at least 10 miles per hour slower than the posted speed limit and move over for vehicles with flashing lights. Vehicles authorized in Michigan to have emergency lights include not only police, fire and ambulance services but tow trucks, Michigan Department of Transportation courtesy vehicles, trash collectors, road maintenance crews and utility companies.

Popp was investigating a suspected impaired driver on northbound I-75 near Birch Run in Sagniaw County when an 81-year-old man drove around the nearby curve, hitting Popp and two cruisers.

Popp died at the hospital. He is the second MSP trooper struck by a vehicle while on the side of the road in January. On January 10, a teen who fell asleep at the wheel hit an MSP cruiser in Clarkston, seriously injuring the trooper inside.

Michigan State Police says Popp is the sixth trooper to be killed while working on the side of the road.

“Please help us protect our troopers,” said F/Lt. Scott Ernstes, commander of the Paw Paw Post. “We need everyone to move over for emergency vehicles. Moving over when you see an emergency vehicle seems simple, but it can save a life.”

Popp is survived by his wife Stephanie and a young daughter. He was 39.