Michigan State Police say don't celebrate wedding with donuts on highway

DETROIT, Michigan — Michigan State Police say don't celebrate "I do" by doing donuts on the highway. That is what one wedding party allegedly did on Monday on the Southfield Freeway near Warren.

A Michigan State Police Trooper was heading home from his shift in his patrol vehicle when he saw what appeared to be a car fire. He activated his lights and started working his way towards the smoke he saw in the air above stopped traffic.

Police say when he gets up to the scene he realized it’s a wedding party doing donuts and burn outs in the middle of the freeway. He detained the driver doing donuts, who happened to be a groomsman.

The driver was released after being ticketed for careless driving.