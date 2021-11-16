Michigan State Police say teen they pulled over was victim of sex trafficking

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say they have opened a sex trafficking investigation after they pulled over a 15-year-old girl near 8 Mile and Schoenherr on the Warren, Detroit border early Tuesday morning.

Police say the driver did not have ID and provided a false name. According to police, after an initial investigation, they discovered that the teen was a missing/runaway out of Jackson County, who was reported missing in September.

The teen then told officers that she believed she might be pregnant and was a victim of sex trafficking, police say.

Police now believe she was being sex trafficked in the city of Detroit.

The teen will be reunited with her family. An investigation is ongoing.