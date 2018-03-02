Michigan State Police using DNA test to identify unidentified John and Jane Does

Andrea Isom
11:22 PM, Mar 1, 2018
3 hours ago

DETROIT (WXYZ) - There are hundreds of unidentified people in the state of Michigan, most of them in Wayne County, Jane and John Does in the morgue.

What happened to them? What are their names?

Someone out there is missing these people. Someone out there knows what happened to them.

The Michigan State Police Department is on a mission to get answers, justice and I am too.

Fingerprints, dental records and DNA are the easiest ways to ID a person. However, sometimes these methods can be hard or impossible to get.

No matter how long your loved one has been missing, report it to the police. Make sure you get it is on record.

If you have an at risk family member, do a DNA kit, it's simple. Please, it could mean all the difference in the world.

Below is a demo video of how a DNA kit is done, by Michigan State Police. 

