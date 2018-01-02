Michigan State Police warns drivers to stay in car after crash

(WXYZ) - Michigan State Police issued a warning this morning after a series of fatal crashes they say did not have to be fatal.



Over the past several days, two drivers have died after getting out of their vehicle following a crash. The victims were hit by other drivers.



On Monday, a woman was killed after MSP says she got out of her Jeep after hitting the median. She was struck by another car.



MSP sent out these tweets to help drivers survive after a crash:

We have seen a lot of crashes over the last week. Do you know what to do if you are in a crash? First, stay in your car with the seatbelt on! If you can move your car out of the traffic lanes, do so! Don’t get out to direct traffic or check damage. pic.twitter.com/RKg8hGlWVn — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) January 1, 2018

.Second, call 911. Not home or your insurance company. We can get out to the scene or sent medical help unless we know where you are. Make sure you know your location as you drive. It will help you if you need help from us. — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) January 1, 2018