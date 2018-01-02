Michigan State Police warns drivers to stay in car after crash

5:19 AM, Jan 2, 2018
The Michigan State Police has issued a crash warning for drivers.

(WXYZ) - Michigan State Police issued a warning this morning after a series of fatal crashes they say did not have to be fatal.

Over the past several days, two drivers have died after getting out of their vehicle following a crash. The victims were hit by other drivers.

On Monday, a woman was killed after MSP says she got out of her Jeep after hitting the median. She was struck by another car.

MSP sent out these tweets to help drivers survive after a crash: 

 

