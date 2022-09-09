Michigan State researchers using neck bandages to detect concussions

EAST LANSING, Mich. — It's hard to stay on the field when you have a concussion, but Michigan State University researchers are working on a piece of equipment that will detect concussions while on the field.

“Every year, across colleges or across high schools, people who experience concussive events are of the of millions,” said College of Engineering graduate student Henry Dszouza

According to research, 3.8 million concussions happen every year in the U.S.

That’s why a team from MSU's College of Engineering is working on a sensor that can be worn on an athlete’s neck to identify concussion injuries.

“Inspiration came actually in a football game or MSU game I was really in front for the first time I had a colleague that had really good seats. And for the first time in my life, I saw up close a football game and those guys hit themselves really hard,” said professor Nelson Sepúlveda.

The idea is that when athletes wear the bandages during games or practices a medical team sitting on the sidelines would receive an alert from their computer to take the player off the field and examine them.

The team hopes to build a wireless bandage in the future, and eventually, see it used in sports like football and ice hockey.