Michigan State selects final design for memorial honoring those impacted by campus shooting

(WXYZ) — Michigan State University has decided on a final design for a memorial to honor those lost, injured and impacted by the campus shooting in February of 2023.

Three students, Grosse Pointe natives Brian Fraser and Arielle Anderson and Clawson native Alexandria Verner, were killed and five others were injured when a gunman opened fire at MSU on February 13, 2023.

The memorial design includes a memorial fountain, benches and plants that will be in the Old Horticultural Garden, which is near the Student Services Building.

According to the university, plans will move forward in the months ahead for the memorial after today’s authorization from the Board of Trustees.

“The violence our campus endured on the evening of Feb. 13, 2023, has impacted each of us in deeply personal ways,” President Kevin M. Guskiewicz, Ph.D., said in a statement. “This permanent memorial offers a place for reflection, healing and remembrance — a space where our community can honor the lives lost and those who were injured and affected.”

The memorial is designed by Jessica Guinto and Carlos Portillo.

“We wanted to honor the victims and those affected by the tragedy, while also promoting healing and unity on campus,” said designers Jessica Guinto and Carlos Portillo in a statement. “We hope our design provides a place of reverence and peace, a welcoming yet intimate gathering space for the MSU community.”

For more on the planned memorial, click here.


