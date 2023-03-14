Michigan State Senate passes right-to-work repeal

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Senate has voted to repeal the state's right-to-work law. It will now head to the state house for another vote, before heading to Governor Whitmer's desk for her approval.

The Senate approved the bill along party lines by a 20 to 17 vote. It has already been approved by the House but needs to be voted on again there before heading Whitmer. That could come next week.

Right-to-work was enacted in 2012 by former Governor Rick Snyder. It banned labor unions from requiring workers in union jobs to pay union dues.