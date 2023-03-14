Watch Now
Michigan State Senate passes right-to-work repeal

Copyright Getty Images
Bill Pugliano
<p>LANSING, MI - MARCH 17: The Michigan State Capital building is seen March 17, 2008 in Lansing, Michigan. Negotiations for a re-vote Michigan primary are continuing between the Democratic National Committee, the Michigan legislature, and the two democratic presidential candidates. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 6:17 PM, Mar 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-14 18:17:19-04

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Senate has voted to repeal the state's right-to-work law. It will now head to the state house for another vote, before heading to Governor Whitmer's desk for her approval.

The Senate approved the bill along party lines by a 20 to 17 vote. It has already been approved by the House but needs to be voted on again there before heading Whitmer. That could come next week.

Right-to-work was enacted in 2012 by former Governor Rick Snyder. It banned labor unions from requiring workers in union jobs to pay union dues.

