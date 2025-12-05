Michigan State University announces historic $401M donation from Greg and Dawn Williams

(WXYZ) — Michigan State University announced on Friday a $401 million donation from Greg and Dawn Williams, the largest single commitment in the university’s history.

"The commitment that Greg and Dawn are making represents an extraordinary act of generosity and belief in Michigan State University's future," said MSU President Kevin M. Guskiewicz, Ph.D., in a statement. "We are deeply grateful for this historic commitment, which will strengthen our academic mission and support our student-athletes in meaningful, lasting ways. Their investment in both the university and the future of Spartan Athletics reflects a bold, shared vision for excellence and innovation. This moment will have a profound impact on generations of Spartans, and we are honored by their confidence in MSU."

About $290 million of the donation is in support of MSU Athletics’ FOR SPARTA initiative, according to the university. The university recently announced a $1 billion initiative called FOR SPARTA to elevate athletic facilities, including a re-imagined Spartan Stadium.

The Williams family is also investing $100 million in an entity, which will be formed by Spartan Ventures. Spartan Ventures will reportedly serve as the revenue, innovation and development arm of MSU Athletics.

The MSU president called the investment a transformational moment.

"This commitment reflects our belief that we should give back to our community… and to the place we call home. MSU is not only the face of our community, but the health and well-being of East Lansing depend on a thriving and successful MSU. In this regard, we're proud and blessed to be in a position to support MSU's leadership and its ambitious vision for the future," said Greg and Dawn Williams in a statement. "Some of our family's fondest and most bonding memories revolve around MSU athletics, so these funds are well placed in supporting an institution that contributed so meaningfully to our lives."

MSU men's basketball head coach Tom Izzo also expressed his gratitude: "They are truly difference makers whose support will benefit Spartans competing at elite levels for years and years to come. I talk to my players all the time about leaving their mark in history. With their commitment, Dawn and Greg are leaving a legacy that is truly unmatched. It's hard for me to comprehend the magnitude of their generosity, but I'm not surprised. Their love and affection for Michigan State run deep, and when they see something they believe in, they jump all-in.

