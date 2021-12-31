Michigan State University announces most classes to start remotely after holidays due to COVID concerns

(WXYZ) — Michigan State University announced on Friday that most classes would be starting remotely after the holidays.

According to a letter from MSU’s Office of the President, the January 10 start of the Spring 2022 semester will mostly be held remotely for at least the first three weeks of the semester. There will be some labs and professional school programs that need to meet in-person; instructors will reportedly send out instructions in the coming week.

The letter said that the residence halls will still be open and available to students next week. Food and dining options will also be available for those returning to the dorms, according to the letter.

“I realize that students prefer to be in person, and so do I. But it is important that we do so in a safe manner. Starting the semester remotely and de-densifying campus in the coming weeks can be a solution to slowing the spread of the virus. During the first three weeks, my leadership team and I will be reviewing case numbers and other COVID-19 trends regularly to determine what additional protective measures will be enacted,” said MSU President Samuel L. Stanley.

To read the full letter, click here.