Michigan State University athletics to resume competitions this weekend

Michigan State athletics announced Thursday all competitions will resume this weekend, both at home and on the road, but are subject to change.

The decision comes after careful discussion with mental health professionals, MSU leadership and student athletes and staff.

"The safety and physical and mental well-being of our students and staff is the primary focus of Michigan State athletics," said MSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Alan Haller. "In consultation with mental health professionals and in conversations with our student-athletes it became apparent that a return to practice and competition is a crucial part of their recovery. Student-athletes were given an active voice in the decision to return to competition, as well as the autonomy to make their own individual choices about participation.

"Athletics can be a rallying point for a community in need of healing, a fact many of our student-athletes have mentioned to me. The opportunity to represent our entire community has never felt greater. I also recognize that everyone grieves in their own unique manner, and there are some who aren't ready to return to athletic events. Those feelings are incredibly valid, and as Coach Izzo so eloquently stated last night, I hope that we will all focus on taking care of one another."

The following includes MSU's weekend game schedule. Game dates, times and locations are subject to change:



Saturday, Feb. 18 at 3 pm: MSU women's basketball team will host Maryland at The Breslin Center.

Saturday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m: Michigan State-Michigan men's basketball game will be played at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.

Saturday, Feb. 18 at 10 am: Michigan State men's tennis will not travel to Virginia for matches at Virginia Tech and VCU as originally planned. Instead, the Spartans will remain home and host Drake Saturday at 10 a.m., in a rescheduled event which was initially slated for Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 18 and 19: Michigan State hockey traveled to Madison, Wisconsin, on Wednesday in advance of its Friday and Saturday contests.

The following teams are traveling or are scheduled to travel on Thursday for their weekend road contests:

Friday-Sunday, Feb. 17-19: MSU softball (Elon Phoenix Invitational – Elon, N.C.

Friday-Monday, Feb. 17-20: MSU baseball (Multiple opponents – Arizona

Monday-Tuesday Feb. 19-21: MSU women's golf (Moon Golf Invitational – Melbourne, Fla.

The following teams are traveling on the same day as contests:

Friday, Feb. 17: MSU wrestling (at Central Michigan).

Friday, Feb. 17: MSU men's and women's track and field teams (at Michigan) will travel to competition on the same day.

Saturday, Feb. 18: MSU men's and women's track and field squads (at Notre Dame).

The following game has been postponed:

Friday, Feb. 17: MSU's women's gymnastics meet at Illinois scheduled for Friday, Feb. 17 has been postponed.