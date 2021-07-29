Michigan State University offering vaccinated students $1K cash prizes

(WXYZ) — Michigan State University student who receive at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Aug. 6 will be eligible for a $1,000 cash prize after completing a mandatory student vaccination status survey.

“A safe and effective COVID-19 vaccination is the best action Spartans can take to protect themselves, their loved ones and our community,” said MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. in a press release. “While these incentives are certainly one reason to get vaccinated, the rise in the delta variant and its increasing threat to our community’s progress is another critical reason people should get vaccinated.”

Students, 18 years of age or older, who are enrolled in at least one course are eligible to participate in the drawing.

To enter, students must confirm they have received at least one dose of an FDA-authorized or WHO-approved vaccine by filling out the mandatory vaccination survey sent to students.. Survey responses are due by 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 6. The winners of the cash prizes will be drawn in late August and winners will be notified by email.

“I have never stopped advocating for individuals to be vaccinated,” Stanley said. “We know it is mission critical to arm our students, faculty and staff with the knowledge and information needed to make the best choice when it comes getting a COVID-19 vaccination. And I remain confident that the majority of our students, faculty and staff will make the informed and important choice to get vaccinated.”

Unvaccinated students who fill out the survey but get at least one dose of the vaccine by Aug. 6 may update their information by completing the survey again — only the last response from an individual is counted.

