Michigan State University player Khary Crump enters guilty plea in connection with tunnel incident

(WXYZ) — Michigan State University football player Khary Crump has entered a guilty plea to two charges in connection to the incident in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium following 2022's Wolverines/Spartans game.

Crump pled guilty to a misdemeanor count of assault and battery, which has a maximum sentence of 93 days in jail, and a count of disorderly person/jostling. He will be sentenced January 31.

Crump answered questions during the hearing before Judge Cedric Simpson, including questions from both his attorney and Judge Simpson about what transpired in the tunnel at the Big House..

Crump was one of 7 players charged in connection with the incident in the tunnel at The Big House. However, he was the only one charged with a felony. The other six players were charged with misdemeanors. Crump's felony charge was dismissed at Thursday's hearing.

After the Spartans' 29-7 loss to the Wolverines, video showed Michigan State players kicking and punching a Michigan player. Eight players were suspended by MSU in the wake of the incident, which sparked further discipline from the Big Ten.