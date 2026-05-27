Michigan State University President Kevin Guskiewicz is leaving the university, sources confirm

(WXYZ) — Michigan State University President Kevin Guskiewicz is leaving his role, university sources have confirmed to 7 News Detroit.

Guskiewicz is a neuroscientist and previously served as the chancellor of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

He began his tenure as MSU’s 22nd president in 2024.

Guskiewicz stepped into the role following Dr. Theresa Woodruff, who was the interim president at the university. She joined MSU in 2020 as the new provost and executive vice president for academic affairs before being appointed interim president in 2022.

Samuel Stanley Jr. stepped down in November 2022 when the board asked him to retire early following his execution of Title Nine investigations, which deals with sexual assault and discrimination.

Stay with WXYZ.com for updates on this developing story.

