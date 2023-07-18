Michigan State University receives $2M gift to update nursing program

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State University’s College of Nursing recently received a $2 million gift, opening the door for opportunities to take the program to the next level.

From responding verbally to showing human emotion, patient simulating manikins are one of the greatest new additions to the nursing simulation lab as a result of program’s recent donation.

"So, these are manikins that will display respiratory, cardiovascular, neurological and even physiological responses to really help enhance the realism of the simulation event and make it a more authentic situation where students can learn," simulation lab coordinator Emily McIntire explained.

The new cutting-edge technology combined with the ability to practice real-life scenarios has accelerated learning for nursing student Eden Chen, who is anxious to adapt new ways of clinical practice.

“It just feels so real, and that will actually encourage us to complete the entire process instead of unconsciously skipping things because we don’t have something close to real,” Chen said.

MSU Dean of Nursing Leigh Small said the Granger Simulation Nursing Lab has never seen a donation this large and is thrilled to give students a new contemporary nursing experience.

"So for example, a lot of places have XR extended reality, which is virtual reality and augmented reality, and we have had limited ability to offer that to our students. But, we do know that is the future of simulation, so having this gift will enable us to offer things like that,” Small said.

The MSU nursing program is just getting started on their journey of innovations and will continue to grow as the year progresses.