Michigan State University students return to class

(WXYZ) — Michigan State University students are set to return to class today and counselors and listening sessions will be available to students for weeks to come.

As students return to campus they will be met with messages of love and support. Signs like "Spartan Strong" and "Spartans are Stronger" are flooding the campus in an effort to show students that MSU is one large community that will always be there to support them.

"We want to reclaim our community, we want to reclaim our campus, we want to reclaim what is uniquely Spartan spirit, and who we are," Vennie Gore, senior vice president for student life and engagement at MSU said.

In a press briefing Sunday, Teresa K. Woodruff, MSU's interim president said that professors and faculty were asked to take it easy on students during this first week back.

Berkey Hall and the Union will be closed and the 300-plus classes that took place in those buildings have been moved to different locations throughout campus. MSU administration officials say students with fears about returning to campus will have additional schooling options that will be up to lecturers.

"We have nearly 50 thousand students at MSU and they may need 50,000 different approaches and ways to support them. Same is true for our 15,000 faculty and staff," Woodruff said.

Thousands of people including alumni came back to MSU's campus on Sunday to help welcome back students in a supportive way. One student said she was overwhelmed by the love.

"Honestly just so overwhelmed with the love and support we couldn't have asked for this. It started as an idea, Emily texted us and was like let's do something to welcome them back. We were like sure what can we do? And within four days it blew up to an event," Meredith Friend said.

"Feels good, you know? Like there is still good in the world kind of thing," MSU freshman Elissa Alemão adds.

Students were also gifted hundreds of goodie bags from volunteers filled with yard games, snacks, and pop. They were also giving away buckets of flowers and gift cards to local grocery stores.

"We're both Spartan grads and it was just a special place for us and we just wanted to come out and support the students that had gone through what they have. We were looking for an opportunity to give back and this was a great way to show the students here that we care because this place meant so much to us," Todd and Julie Smithee said.