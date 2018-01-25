Michigan State University students to hold march for Nassar survivors
1:40 PM, Jan 25, 2018
(WXYZ) - Students at Michigan State University will stage a protest to push for change at the institution and support survivors of Larry Nassar's sexual abuse.
The protest, titled "March for Survivors and Change at MSU," will be held on Friday.
"It is clear there are those in places of power, including on the MSU Board of Trustees, who failed to provide support to the student body and to the victims of Nassar's abuse," according to a press release.
Those marching have the following demands, the release states:
An immediate statement b the board of trustees that reflects its attitude towards future allegations of sexual assault at MSU.
A list immediate changes the board will enact to empower sexual assault survivors and restore trust.
An open meeting with community participation as soon as possible and again upon the completion of the attorney general and NCAA investigations.
A plan that addresses shortfalls in MSU's transparency that is agreed upon by the board of trustees and ASMSU, the representative body of the students.
The resignation of any trustees who oppose the prior points either explicitly or through their inaction.
