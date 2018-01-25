Michigan State University students to hold march for Nassar survivors

(WXYZ) - Students at Michigan State University will stage a protest to push for change at the institution and support survivors of Larry Nassar's sexual abuse.

The protest, titled "March for Survivors and Change at MSU," will be held on Friday.

"It is clear there are those in places of power, including on the MSU Board of Trustees, who failed to provide support to the student body and to the victims of Nassar's abuse," according to a press release.

Those marching have the following demands, the release states: