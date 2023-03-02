Michigan State University to install locks, cameras, to tighten security on campus

(WXYZ) — Security changes are coming to Michigan State’s campus a little more than two weeks since a lone gunman killed 3 students and hurt 5 others.

Starting March 13 MSU says most buildings on campus will require key card access from 6 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. the next day. The school will also equip 1,300 classrooms with locks and there will be additional security cameras on campus including in academic buildings.

MSU police also say they will continue to work on centralizing all of its security systems. On top of that, there will also be required active violence/intruder training for staff and students starting this fall.

MSU leaders say these steps are just the beginning and as these changes are announced, students are still trying to settle back into a routine on campus.

It's kind of hard to think about it in a new light because before this incident I never even checked to think how many cameras are in a classroom building," Arielle Gearring said.

"It doesn't feel like you can laugh or be happy without feeling guilty because people died. Three people died. In places we felt safe," Paige Gingrich said.

The university also plans to seek a third-party review of its response on the night of February 13.