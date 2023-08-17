Michigan State women's soccer enters season with expectations following last year's magical run

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State women’s soccer kicks off the season at home Thursday night vs. Cincinnati at 7:30 p.m. It was a magical run last year for the Spartans reaching new heights. Head coach Jeff Hosler lived in the moment each day, with time to reflect in the off-season I asked him what made that team so special.

"The coolest part of last year's team with all of the success they were having and it being so brand new, like week in and week out it was the first time we beat this team in 10 years, the first time we've been ranked or whatever that may have been, for that group the way they just kept coming back for more," Hosler said.

There are plenty of new faces on this year's team. As it was a season ago, there will be more newcomers than returners. This year there will be expectations as the Spartans start the season ranked No. 16 in the country, its expectations their embracing.